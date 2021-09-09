It became known why the transfer of Ronaldo to Manchester City was disrupted

BBC journalist Guillaume Balaguet in his “twitter” told the details of the failed transfer Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester City.

According to Balaghe, Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes and the footballer himself preferred the move to City over other options.

“Juventus Turin was ready to let Ronaldo go to City, as it had been looking for a buyer for the forward for two seasons, even though the club’s representatives denied it in the press. This issue has been discussed for a long time by the sporting directors of European clubs.

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola was confident that Ronaldo would score over 40 goals in a season with his team, given City’s attacking potential.

However, for the sake of transferring Ronaldo “City” it was necessary to sell one of the attacking players. Barcelona tried to negotiate with the English team about the transfer of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus or Bernardo Silva, but negotiations quickly ended.

Mendes and Ronaldo wanted to move to Manchester City, but started working on a backup plan, as the townspeople could not sell anyone. United did not think about the possible signing of Cristiano, but after learning that he was available, they decided that the Portuguese should return to the club.

Manchester United offered Ronaldo a higher salary than Man City and agreed to pay the € 15 + 8 million that Juventus requested.

Cristiano was not sure if returning to Old Trafford was a good option, but agreed, as he really wanted to leave Juve. When it became clear that City did not have time to sell anyone, Mendes told the city dwellers management that the forward would accept United’s offer, the journalist said on his page in Twitter…