James Webb Telescope Launch Delayed Again – Advanced Vehicle Will Go Into Space December 2021

Launch advanced space research observatories James Webb will take place on December 18th. The start was postponed more than six weeks from the previously planned date, the portal reports. Space citing the American aerospace agency NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA). The apparatus will begin scientific observations next year.

“Now we know the day to which the many years of work of many thousands of people led. Millions of people around the world are waiting for this day. Thanks to the outstanding efforts of all parties involved in the project, the James Webb telescope and the Ariane 5 rocket are ready for launch. We are looking forward to the final preparations for the launch from the European cosmodrome in French Guiana “– said the head of the ESA scientific missions Günther Hasinger.

After numerous transfers, the James Webb telescope was planned to be sent into space on October 31, 2021. In June, NASA scientific director Thomas Zurbuchen announced that it would be difficult to reach this date. It was later announced that the launch was being postponed to a later date. At the moment, the telescope is still in California awaiting delivery to the European spaceport in French Guiana. This task is projected to take about ten weeks to complete. In addition, it is noted that the delivery of the Ariane 5 VA256 launch vehicle, with which the telescope will be launched, began only in the middle of last August.

As the portal writes Space, the Ariane 5 launch vehicle made its first flight in a year on July 30 this year. In 2020, there were only two launches of the carrier. Another test launch of Ariane 5 is planned for this month.

“Webb is an exemplary mission that epitomizes our perseverance. Together we overcame all the technical difficulties that stood in our way, as well as the problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic. “Commented Gregory Robinson, head of mission for NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, adding that he is looking forward to the telescope’s launch day.

Ariane 5 rocket will deliver a telescope James Webb into orbit, where, after separation from the launch vehicle, it will move for four weeks to its destination in the second Lagrange point. This point is four times farther from the Earth than the Moon, at a distance of 1.5 million km on the side opposite to the Sun. The scientific work of the telescope will begin no less than six months after its launch, says ESA.

James Webb is a joint project between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). According to the American Internet portal Space News, NASA invested $ 8.8 billion in the project, ESA – $ 815 million, including the cost of the rocket and launch, CSA – $ 165 million.

A mirror with a diameter of 6.5 m is installed on the telescope. It is the largest ever launched into orbit. The advanced space observatory will study the oldest stars and galaxies in the universe, formed after the Big Bang. The tasks of the telescope will also include the search for potentially habitable planets. Its design life is 10 years.