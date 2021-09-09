Japan refused to host the Club World Cup due to coronavirus :: Football :: RBC Sport

The new venue for the tournament will be determined by FIFA at a later date.

Japan refused to host the Club World Cup due to coronavirus. This was reported on the website of the Japan Football Association (JFA).

“The Club World Championship was to be part of the JFA 100th Anniversary Project. We came to the conclusion that we will not be able to predict the situation with the coronavirus at the end of the year, ”the organization said.

In addition, the association noted that the tournament will be difficult to hold given the coronavirus restrictions. “It will be difficult to host the tournament under various restrictions, such as reducing the number of spectators,” added the federation.

Participants in the tournament will be Chelsea as the winner of the Champions League, the Egyptian Al-Ahli as the winner of the African Champions League, and Australian Oakland City as the best club in Oceania.

In addition, the tournament will feature the winner of the Copa Libertadores, which will be determined on November 27, the winner of the CONCACAF Champions League, will be determined on October 27, and the winner of the Asian Champions League, which will be determined in December.

The current winner of the Club World Cup is Bayern Munich. In the final of the tournament, which took place in Qatar, the team beat the Mexican Tigres with a score of 1: 0.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of September 9, more than 12 thousand new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Japan. In total, more than 1600 thousand cases were identified in the country, of which 16 thousand cases were fatal.

During the Olympic and Paralympic Games, which were held in Tokyo, protests were organized in the city. The demonstrators demanded the cancellation of the Games, as they, in their opinion, contributed to the spread of the coronavirus.