Jennifer Aniston launches cosmetics brand LolaVie

6 Sep 2021 g.



Actress Jennifer Aniston has joined the list of celebrities who are developing their own beauty brand. The other day she announced the upcoming launch of LolaVie.

LolaVie teaser on the brand’s official Instagram account – Instagram: @lolavie

52-year-old Aniston, best known for her role as Rachel Green in the cult sitcom Friends, has not yet disclosed details about the LolaVie product line, but the brand already has a website where you can subscribe to news and an Instagram account of over 12 thousand. subscribers.

The site, which now shows how many hours remain before the brand’s launch, first came up with a photo of a glass jar with a sprig of bamboo and lemon, suggesting the brand will use natural ingredients. The very first photo of LolaVie on Instagram also contains information that it will launch on September 8, 2021.

As reported by Page Six Style, a trademark application was filed in 2019 for LolaVie for face and body lotions, shower gels, suppositories and hair care products, suggesting the new brand’s product offering.

Jennifer Aniston has used the LolaVie brand before. In 2010, she released a perfume with the same name, which was renamed “Jennifer Aniston” after a conflict with another brand. At the time, the actress said the title meant “laugh at life.”

In the beauty industry, the actress is also far from a beginner. She is Senior Creative Director at Vital Proteins, a collagen-based supplement manufacturer, and Ambassador for the Aveeno natural cosmetics brand.

Celebrities who are developing their own beauty brand in an already saturated beauty market include Gwyneth Paltrow, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez. Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande are also planning to launch cosmetic brands this year.