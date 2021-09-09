Jennifer Lawrence is expecting a baby

The wedding of the actress, TV presenter and singer Marina Fedunkiv will be shown on Friday! September 9, 2021 in a special edition of the reality TV “Four Weddings”.

Marina Fedunkiv married Italian Stefano Maggi back in the spring: the couple secretly signed in one of the capital’s MFCs, and the wedding was postponed due to coronavirus restrictions. The celebration took place on August 27, the day of Marina’s 50th birthday. The star elite gathered at the celebration: Sergey Lazarev, Nikolai Baskov, Alexander Revva, Anna Pletneva and others. In addition, Stefano’s Italian friends and his mother came to the wedding.

According to Marina, the relationship with Stefano’s mother was not easy.

“Surely my mother wanted another party for her son,” says Marina Fedunkiv. – She raised a successful and pretty child. And she wanted a young and beautiful Italian woman next to him. But mom got what she has now.

However, Stefano is sure that his mother approves of his choice:

– My mother said that if I am in love, then she is glad. But when it came to the details that Marina is an actress, a famous person, my family began to worry about me. Mom made inquiries, reading about Marina on the Internet and watching videos with her.

In addition to the ceremony on Friday! will show exclusive footage of preparation for the celebration, interviews with Marina and Stefano, and photos and videos from personal archives.

Air on September 9 23.10.