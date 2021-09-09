Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant | “TV program”

31-year-old Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child. On September 8, this information was officially confirmed to People by a representative of the star.

The child’s father is the artist’s husband, 37-year-old art gallery director Cook Maroney. The couple’s relationship began in the summer of 2018, the wedding took place in October 2019. Before Cook, the girl dated men from the world of cinema, but these stellar romances did not lead to the creation of a family.

“He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I’m honored to be Mrs. Maroney,” Jennifer said of her fiancé in an interview before the wedding.

Recall that Lawrence already has more than 30 films and TV series in his piggy bank. She is best known for her roles as the young Mystic in the X-Men film franchise and Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise. In 2021, the film “Don’t Look Up” is due to be released, where the actress played in tandem with Leonardo DiCaprio.

