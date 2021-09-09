Jennifer Lawrence will become a mother at the beginning of winter | America

MOSCOW, September 9, FederalPress. The 31-year-old star of “The Hunger Games” Jennifer Lawrence was caught walking around New York in a flowered maternity jumpsuit and an impressive tummy. Apparently, the star is 5-6 months pregnant. She went with a friend to a cafe.

“Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant!” – reported the portal DailyMail.com.

The news was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the actress to People magazine.

Everyone knows Lawrence as the most “kid” actress in Hollywood. Although on the carpets she is always in haute couture dresses and high heels, the girl loves to laugh heartily at journalists and swear. And he is not embarrassed when he falls at the Oscars. But now it’s time to get to grips with it.

The child’s father is 37-year-old art gallery director Cook Maroney. The couple met in 2018 and got married in February 2019.

Even before their wedding, Jen admitted that she really wants to become a mother, and imagines her life to be full only with children.

In the meantime, you can watch films about legendary women, one of whom was played by Jennifer Lawrence. FederalPress compiled the list.

Photo: ImagePressAgency / face to face / globallookpress.com, Instagram / @ jlawthequeen