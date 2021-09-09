Jennifer Lawrence will become a mother for the first time

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence, 31, star of the Hunger Games film series, and her husband, 37, Maroney Cook, will become parents for the first time. This information was confirmed the day before by the representative of the actress in an interview with the publication People. The rest of the details of the pregnancy of the actress have not yet been reported.

Jennifer Lawrence

Lawrence spoke about her desire to become a mother several years before meeting Maroni. Then, in an interview with Glamor magazine, she admitted that for complete happiness she only lacks a child:

I definitely want to be a mom. I imagine that I will have children, and then my life will seem complete.

Jennifer Lawrence began dating gallerist Cook Maroney in 2018 shortly after breaking up with director Darren Aronofsky. In 2019, the couple played a lavish wedding with a large number of celebrity guests. The celebration was carefully hidden from journalists, and only a few pictures from the holiday got into the press.

Jennifer rarely talks about her personal life in conversations with reporters, but shortly before the wedding with Cook, she still gave a small comment about her lover. The actress admitted that she agreed to marry Maroni without hesitation, although she did not think before that she would ever go down the aisle:

Oh, this decision was very easy for me! He is the best person I have ever met in my life!

Blogger Zenitsu98 shared the first news from Spletnik.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence