Jennifer Lawrence will play the famous employee of the Hollywood talent agency

A film will be made about the legendary employee of the talent agency Sue Mengers – the heroine will be played by Jennifer Lawrence, and the director’s chair of the biopic will be taken by the Italian Paolo Sorrentino. The script is ready – it was written by experienced screenwriter John Logan (Aviator) and the creative duo of screenwriters Lauren Shuker Bloom and Rebecca Angelo, who once worked on the series Orange Is the New Black.

The peak of Mengers’ agency activity came in the era of New Hollywood – among Sue’s wards were such stars as Steve McQueen, Faye Dunaway, Gene Hackman, Barbra Streisand, Burt Reynolds, Cybill Shepherd and other famous actors and directors. Mengers burst into the Hollywood “men’s club”, becoming one of the few truly influential women in the American film industry in those years. Sue took under her protection the actresses who were just starting their careers and later became big stars – thanks to her, Eli McGraw, Candice Bergen, Diane Cannon, already mentioned Dunaway and Shepherd achieved success in Hollywood. Mengers was famous for her exceptional loyalty to her clients and a willingness to fight to the end for their interests.

At the moment, two streamers are interested in the project – Apple and Netflix, and attempts to transfer Mengers’ life to the stage and screen have been made since the early 2010s: after Sue’s death in 2011, Logan wrote a play based on her biography (Sue portrayed Bette Midler on stage) , and in 2016 the biopic Morgan Spurlock (“Double portion”) was announced based on the biography of Brian Kellow.

Recall that in the joint plans of Lawrence and Sorrentino appears (at the pre-production stage) another biopic – the gangster story of Mob Girl.