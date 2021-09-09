Julia Roberts’ husband revealed their 14-year-old son Henry for the first time in a long time

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder with sons Henry and Finneas and daughter Hazel

53-year-old Julia Roberts is quite secretive about all things that relate to her personal life. At the same time, her 52-year-old husband Daniel Moder from time to time still publishes photos and videos from the general family archive on social networks.

So, the other day Danny shared a video with his youngest son Henry. A video in which a teenager in slow motion masterfully performs tricks on a skateboard, Moder published in honor of the boy’s 14th birthday. From the video, Henry is really passionate about the process and is focused on getting things right.

Bursts into his 14 … Turn in the air … Summer is coming. Oh yes, Henry!

– signed the video Danny.

Henry Moder





In the comments, subscribers joined in the congratulations and noted the skill of the teenager. Many also began to speculate about which of the stellar parents Henry looks more like. Some decided that he went to his mother, while others called him an exact copy of his father.

Recall that Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder have been married for over 19 years. In addition to their son Henry, they are also raising 16-year-old twins Hazel and Finneas. In one of her interviews, the star of the film “Pretty Woman” admitted that children do not realize the scale of her popularity around the world and perceive her primarily as a mother, not an actress.

I don’t think they will ever have a true understanding of this. Once they asked something like: “Are you famous?” I replied, “I think a lot of people have seen the films I do and they might know who I am.” It took about an hour, and they again asked me the question: “So you are more famous than Taylor Swift?” – Julia shared.

Julia Roberts with children



Daniel Moder and Julia Roberts

