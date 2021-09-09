Kardashian – 50 thousand, Beyonce – 100 thousand: how many Hollywood stars get for going out

The appearance of celebrities at the parties of influential people costs them a pretty penny.

Find out how much the rich and powerful are willing to pay their favorite singers and actors to show up at their party.

Blake Lively

The actress is invited not only to popular parties in clubs, but also to the opening of boutiques. After Blake married Ryan Reynolds and gave birth to two daughters, the star appears less and less at social events. However, from time to time, the actress still goes public and gets a good salary for this. So, the star of the TV series “Gossip Girl” was paid 50 thousand dollars for a 10-minute walk on the carpet at the opening of a store in New York.

Blake Lovely

Lindsay Lohan

Once this scandalous star was the main party girl in Hollywood and not a single loud party took place without her. Back in the days of wild popularity, the girl was paid 350 thousand dollars for Lohan to celebrate her birthday at the Pure club in Las Vegas. But all this money she had to spend on treatment in a rehabilitation center. Lindsay later received an offer of $ 200,000 to appear at an event in Dubai, but she refused, believing that she was worthy of at least $ 500,000.

Lindsay Logan

Kim Kardashian

The Kardashian family has a talent for turning everything into money and even the usual way out into people. On average, she earns 50 thousand dollars from one party, but most of all she loves her birthdays. Because the nightclubs in Las Vegas pay Kardashian half a million dollars to have her party with them.

Paris Hilton

When the heiress of the hotel empire lost her $ 60 million inheritance, and her career as a TV star and singer also did not work out, she decided to earn income from attending parties. She once estimated her appearance at an event in Las Vegas at 600 thousand dollars. However, times have changed and so has the star’s royalties. Now, for the appearance at the Hilton event, they pay more modestly – from 250 thousand dollars.

Paris Hilton

Lady Gaga

The shocking singer draws attention to her every public appearance. Hiring Gaga is not an easy task – the singer is too welcome at numerous events. Therefore, for her spectacular exit, she takes at least $ 2 million.

Lady Gaga

Beyonce

Imagine being called to a paradise Caribbean island, where billionaires celebrate New Years and Christmas. For her appearance, the star asks for $ 2 million, as well as a paid vacation and a voyage on a luxury yacht. The singer’s additional income is the fashion industry. So, celebrities are paid to sit in the front row during fashion weeks. For gatherings at the catwalk, Beyoncé receives 100 thousand dollars.

Beyonce

Rihanna

The singer received as much as $ 8 million just for attending the New Year’s opening of Europe’s largest shopping center in London. Nor did she have to put in the effort – Rihanna simply turned on the garland on the Christmas tree that was installed in the middle of the new shopping complex.

Rihanna

