Karpin summed up the results of the September matches of the Russian national team

According to the head coach, the result could be called good if the team scored nine points. At the same time, after the completion of the third game, he thanked all the players and the coaching staff for the work done.

The head coach of the Russian national football team, Valery Karpin, does not consider the national team’s result as a good result of the September matches. He stated this to the press service of the Russian national team.

“Seven points is not a good result, a good result would be nine,” said Karpin.

In addition, he noted that he thanked the players, the coaching and administrative staff for the work done. “We have completed the minimum task. It was not easy for the players either, there were a lot of innovations, a lot of new people, even psychologically it was not easy, ”Karpin said.

The head coach also said that he was not yet ready to answer the question, which caused difficulties during the training camp. At the same time, he noted that he did not classify a series of injuries among football players as difficulties. “This is a reality of football. There was a rotation of the roster, someone played two games in a row, someone missed the match in Cyprus. Well, injuries make their own adjustments, ”he added.

In September, the Russian national team played its first matches under the leadership of Valery Karpin. The team managed to achieve victories over Cyprus (2: 0) and Malta (2: 0), and the match against Croatia ended with a score of 0: 0.

During the September training camp of the national team, defenders Mario Fernandez, Dmitry Chistyakov, Stanislav Magkeev and Sergey Petrov were injured, as well as midfielders Daniil Fomin and Alexander Golovin. In addition, after the match against Croatia, it was reported that midfielder Aleksey Ionov was also injured, but he was able to recover for the game against Malta.