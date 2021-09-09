Karpin told how the players of the Russian national team impressed him – 09/09/2021

After the game with Malta, Valery Karpin gave a big interview to Ilya Kazakov in the Football of Russia program, where he shared his impressions of the past matches of the national team. The 52-year-old specialist first of all noted the high level of the representatives of the national team.

“There are qualified players in the team – no matter what anyone says. At the same time, I have never had such players. It was felt already at the first training session. Even to warm up. When you need to give a pass to 7-10 meters, and the ball spreads on the grass … The technical performance was on the level. These are definitely high-level footballers. With the right preparation – emotional, psychological and physical – they can solve problems. I would like the players to be with me more time, so that I could train them specifically. But this is impossible, because there is no time, ”the specialist said.

The first moments of his debut training were enough for Karpin to get used to being the mentor of the Russian national team. At the same time, according to him, at the pre-match press conferences, he experienced excitement, which had previously bypassed him.

“The fact that I was worried is unusual for me. Usually there is no excitement. As soon as the players arrived at the base in Novogorsk and entered the first training session, all the coaching sensations returned. The field is green, the balls are round, the whistle is in our hands, ”said Karpin.

The new coach, when he joined the national team, immediately outlined a new playing philosophy: playing short passes, possession of the ball, high pressure, and also instilled an attacking 4-3-3 system, in which most of the players are responsible for advancing the ball to someone else’s half of the field.

At the same time, the mentor of the national team does not consider the choice of a new scheme to be anything significant.

Let’s go this way: circuits do not play football, they are people playing football. They play ten by ten anyway. You placed 5−3−2, 5−4−1, 4−3−3, 4−2−3−1, 4−4−2 – you still get ten people. Ten by ten. Put Lionel Messi in any scheme – he will play well in any scheme, because he is Messi. Alexander Golovin can play in any scheme, he can play well everywhere. He can play badly everywhere. It’s not about the schema. Valery Karpin head coach of the Russian national football team

In addition to the Monaco midfielder, the specialist singled out Lokomotiv Moscow forward Fyodor Smolov and Dynamo midfielder Arsen Zakaryan among the Russian national team players.

Three matches against the national teams of Croatia, Cyprus and Malta were enough for the Russian national team under the leadership of a new coach to find their own face. True, the quality of the game (especially in the second halves of all three meetings) left much to be desired.

The players of the Russian national team were losing strength and stopped pressing, which gave the opponents a chance to counterattack. However, Karpin did not scold his charges for this.

“Any coach wants to play with high pressure and control the ball. But there is an opposing side that prevents you in this. It also depends on the strength of the opponent. With the same Croats, it turned out about 15-20 minutes, after the 20th minute the pressure did not work, I had to roll back. But not because we wanted to, but because our opponent forced us to do this, ”the head coach admitted.

The atmosphere around the team has also changed in two weeks. The players became more relaxed, the coaching staff in the classroom also tried to defuse the situation, not forgetting the need to establish game connections.

Karpin himself noted that he set himself the task of removing the extra burden of responsibility from the players.

“In these realities there is more work going on as a psychologist. The case when we are talking about the mentality that one should not be afraid to play in a relaxed manner. In quotation marks “relaxed”: with full concentration, but without pressure on oneself. There is pressure from the outside – you still feel responsible for the result – but there is no need to burden yourself with an even greater burden of responsibility. This is a game, and anything can happen in a game. This is what it is called – playing football, not working in football, ”the coach summed up.

Bottom line: in the first three matches under the leadership of Karpin, the Russian team showed exemplary efficiency, winning where it should have and keeping a draw with strong Croats.

Yes, the game for most of the match leaves much to be desired, but, as the team’s mentor noted, it is simply impossible to instill a beautiful style and radically improve physical condition in a short training camp. Ahead – matches with uncompromising Slovakia (October 8), Slovenia (October 11), and Cyprus (November 11) and Croatia (November 14). And again, efficiency will come to the fore, not showiness, since every point counts.