Kazakhstani footballer, who scored two goals of the Ukrainian national team, was caught doping – Gazeta.Ru

Midfielder of the Kazakhstan national team Ruslan Valiullin, who scored two goals against Ukraine in the match of the fourth round of the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup, failed a doping test.

“Defender of the national team of Kazakhstan and” Tobol “Ruslan Valiullin passed a positive doping test. I don’t know when it happened, but it was for this reason that the footballer did not take part in the last match with Bosnia.

It is not yet known what prohibited substance was found in Valiullin’s doping test and after which match this sample was taken, but, according to my information, everything is bad, “- Kazakh journalist Aydin Kozhakhmet wrote in his Telegram channel…

Let us remind you that the meeting, which took place in Nur-Sultan at the Astana-Arena, ended with a score of 2: 2. In the second minute the ball was scored by the guests ‘forward Roman Yaremchuk, and in the 74th the hosts’ midfielder Ruslan Valiullin scored. In the third minute added to the second half, the goal was scored by midfielder of the Ukrainian team Nikolay Shaparenko, but three minutes later Valiullin scored a double and again equalized the score.

Formerly a Russian weightlifter suspended for doping until 2035.