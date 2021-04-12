Kendall Jenner brought strapless tops back into fashion. Here are 5 stylish looks worth repeating

An iconic wardrobe item from the noughties that can still be worn

Nostalgia for zero does not leave not only designers, but also fashionable celebrities who recall with pleasure the iconic images of that time and rethink them in a modern way. So, Kendall Jenner is bringing strapless tops back into fashion. Model chooses a bright orange top from Paloma Wool, one of the star’s favorite young brands, for a party with friends; Jenner pairs it with straight leather pants and white square toe sandals.

Kendall is far from the only one who is resurrecting a long-forgotten trend: many fashion influencers, with the onset of warmth, began to add strapless tops to their looks. They wear them with wide jeans and high-rise colored trousers (unlike the zero stars, who picked up low-waisted jeans for crop tops), midi-length skirts and even over dresses.

Strapless tops are a great base for light spring and summer bows. They can be worn as an independent wardrobe item with linen trousers or denim skirt, as well as with suits, jackets and jackets. On the way out, choose leather models that will look cool with flared jeans or elongated shorts, and for every day – monochrome or colored with a print. Here are 5 trendy top looks worth repeating.

Nanushka top, 22 079 rubles, Khaite jeans, 32 944 rubles, Vanina bag, 21 577 rubles, Cult Gaia mules, 34 857 rubles.

Exclaim earrings, 1 533 rubles, top Marni, 19 850 rubles, Rotate pants, 18 734 rubles, Claudie Pierlot bag, Saint Laurent slippers, 47 750 rubles.

Victoria skirt, Victoria Beckham, 27 900 rubles, top Alexandre Vauthier, 156 000 rubles, Givenchy bag, 152 000 rubles, The Row sandals, 77 450 rubles.

Jacket and shorts Acne Studios, 96 550 rubles, top Stella McCartney, 16 560 rubles, Valentino Garavani bag, 151 330 rubles, Vagabond sandals, 8 000 rubles.