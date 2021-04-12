Kendall Jenner brought strapless tops back into fashion. Here are 5 stylish looks worth repeating

April 12 |
Yana Polyaninova
An iconic wardrobe item from the noughties that can still be worn
Nostalgia for zero does not leave not only designers, but also fashionable celebrities who recall with pleasure the iconic images of that time and rethink them in a modern way. So, Kendall Jenner is bringing strapless tops back into fashion. Model chooses a bright orange top from Paloma Wool, one of the star’s favorite young brands, for a party with friends; Jenner pairs it with straight leather pants and white square toe sandals.
Kendall is far from the only one who is resurrecting a long-forgotten trend: many fashion influencers, with the onset of warmth, began to add strapless tops to their looks. They wear them with wide jeans and high-rise colored trousers (unlike the zero stars, who picked up low-waisted jeans for crop tops), midi-length skirts and even over dresses.
Strapless tops are a great base for light spring and summer bows. They can be worn as an independent wardrobe item with linen trousers or denim skirt, as well as with suits, jackets and jackets. On the way out, choose leather models that will look cool with flared jeans or elongated shorts, and for every day – monochrome or colored with a print. Here are 5 trendy top looks worth repeating.
