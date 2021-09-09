Kendall Jenner has created 8 stylish looks for the summer: fashion items

The celebrity posted on her Instagram several photos in beautiful clothes. In a note, Kendall noted that this is her exclusive collection for the German online retailer, which will go on sale on July 25th.

The collection of clothes fully reflects the style of the American model. The outfit is created from laconic wardrobe items that are suitable for a leisurely stroll and summer parties. Kendall presented a basic t-shirt with bicycles, an orange swimsuit, a knitted summer suit, black palazzo pants, a tight red mini dress and a cropped jacket.

The size range of products starts with XS and ends with XXL products. Prices start from 40 to 80 euros.

I love basic clothes. You can connect each item of the collection, both together and separately. Each wardrobe item is numbered according to my birthday – 11/03,

– said Jenner at a photo shoot of the collection in Los Angeles.

The German retailer also plans to invite Kendall Jenner to create the fall / winter collection.

Previously, Kendall Jenner has already created outfits with her sister Kylie. Influencers have launched a capsule collection of T-shirts inspired by vintage fashion. Jenner’s Kendall + Kylie sisters’ brand offered fans not only clothes, but also leather accessories, shoes, glasses and hats.

