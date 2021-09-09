Kendall Jenner shares how she managed to cure acne

Photo: Instagram / @kendalljenner

It seems that Kendall Jenner has perfect skin, but in fact, the model has been struggling with acne for many years, and only now has she managed to get rid of the inflammation. In a new video for Vogue, Kendall talked about treating skin problems and how she finally got her skin healthy.

Kendall first experienced facial inflammation at the age of 14. For the model, acne has become a real problem. She began to thoroughly cleanse the skin and use antibacterial products, but they only helped for a while.

Even after working with a specialist to find the perfect skin care line for her skin, her skin condition did not improve.

“I have been trying for so long to understand why my skin reacts this way. Are they hormones? Is it because of what I eat? Am I allergic to something? Am I using the wrong products? ” – said Kendall in an interview with Vogue. After numerous experiments with cosmetics and procedures, the model decided to change something in her diet, hoping that avoiding certain products would help get rid of acne.

On the recommendation of the doctor, Kendall “decided to eliminate dairy products” (they often cause inflammation). “I love cheese, so I left it,” the model admitted.

Avoiding dairy products, as well as a large amount of water a day, helped Kendall a lot – her skin gradually cleared and returned to normal.

“It’s a blessing and a curse to grow in the spotlight. It was difficult for me to appear in public with such skin, and I did not always know what to do and how to choose the right makeup that would hide everything. I definitely had some very unpleasant situations, ”the model said.

Kendall’s skin now, she says, looks much better than before.