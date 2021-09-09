Kendall Jenner talks about her addiction

“I feel detached from my own body.”





Legion media

Kendall Jenner











The 25-year-old model has been featured in the Vogue YouTube channel Open Minded on mental health. In the first part of an interview with Dr. Jorge Partida, head of psychology at the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Kendall Jenner admitted that she often experiences panic attacks. And in a new video, she stated that she suffers from addictions and the main one is social networks.

This has a very negative effect on the psychological state of the star. She cannot cope with the amount of negativity that pours out on her on the Internet. “It’s just too much. I’ve found that the more I look at the screen, the more detached I feel from my own body or what is happening in front of me. Now my relationship with social media is abnormal. I don’t like it, but there’s no getting away from it, ”Jenner shared.

Kendall also often encounters misinformation about himself on the Internet. “When someone claims false information about me, at that moment my blood boils. It upsets me the most. The wrong facts about me are based on words taken out of context. They don’t know before or after, they just take it and use it, judging you, ”the model said.

At some moments, Jenner gives up, and she thinks that she will never again be able to endure so much criticism that is written against her every day. Most of her experiences and unstable emotional state are connected just with social networks. “Everything good and bad there is amplified at times,” she admitted.