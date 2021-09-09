Killing Floor 2 started bombing negative reviews for firing the director of Tripwire Interactive

Killing Floor 2 began to receive negative reviews on Steam. The reason to remember the shooter in 2016 was the incident in which Tripwire Interactive, which developed it, got involved. The fact is that its (already former) CEO John Gibson had the imprudence to voice his personal opinion and support the banning abortion law passed in Texas.

While Gibson’s “cancellation” on Twitter went unnoticed as it usually does, his firing as CEO angered many Steam users.

“I can’t sanely support a company firing people for voicing a political wrong position.”, – writes Uforixx.

“I do not agree that people are fired for their opinion”, – expresses disagreement ROLY POLY!

“The game itself is not bad, but Tripwire is a cuckold company that kneels before the culture of cancellation. Its chief executive had a perfectly normal Christian stance on abortion and was fired for her. Expect liberal pide *** tni in the future. You go bankrupt, TWI, and fuck you “, – is not shy about Deus Fucking Vult expressions.