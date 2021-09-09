Kim Kardashian became a billionaire: Phenomena: Values: Lenta.ru

For the first time, American TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian was included in the list of the wealthiest people on the planet, The World’s Billionaires, according to Forbes. Information about this appeared on the website of the publication on Tuesday, April 6.

According to experts, at the moment the fortune of a 40-year-old celebrity is estimated at one billion dollars (almost 75 billion rubles). At the same time, it is noted that back in October 2020, 780 million dollars (58 billion rubles) were on her account.

In addition to filming the reality show “The Kardashian Family” and advertising publications on social networks, the main sources of income for the Kardashians are the cosmetics brand KKW Beauty, as well as their own line of shapewear Skims.

As it became known to Forbes journalists, the recently completed deal increased Skims’ capital by $ 500 million (37 billion rubles), and the entrepreneur’s share in the company brought her $ 225 million (about 17 billion rubles). This amount was enough for Kardashian to reach the billion dollar mark in his account.

The World’s Billionaires is an annual billionaire ranking published by Forbes business magazine every spring. The list was first compiled in March 1987.

In May 2020, Forbes stripped her younger sister Kim Kardashian, founder of the Kylie Cosmetics brand Kylie Jenner, from the status of the youngest billionaire in the world. The celebrity was accused of lying about her company’s earnings and forging tax returns to keep the billionaire title she received a year earlier.