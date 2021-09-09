Kristen Stewart confesses that she felt the presence of Lady Dee on the set of the biopic “Spencer”

“At times it seemed to me that she was alive.”





Kristen Stewart is cast as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer. In the story, Diana turns to the ghost of Anne Boleyn. and Kristen revealed that she herself had an unusual spiritual experience while filming. “I felt that I was getting approval. It is scary to tell the story of someone who is no longer alive and whose history has been encroached on more than once. I never wanted to think that we are invading forbidden territory, it is more about enhancing beauty,” she shared actress.

“There were times when my body and mind forgot that she [Диана] dead. And suddenly I had an understanding of what exactly was happening then, – added Kristen, – Maybe two or three times a week I came to despair at the thought that she died. I just couldn’t come to terms with it, because I fought for her life every single day. “

The premiere of the film “Spencer: The Secret of Princess Diana” has already taken place at the Venice Film Festival. The picture received high marks from critics. The performance of Kristen Stewart was especially praised, some even suggested that the role of Princess Diana could bring the actress her first Oscar nomination. The film will be released in Russia on November 4, 2021.