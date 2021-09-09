Kylie Jenner and her first exit after the pregnancy announcement. In white, of course

Kylie Jenner has officially announced on Instagram that she is expecting her second child. Considering the fact that she hid the pregnancy until the last time for the first time, this statement literally blew up Instagram.

Of course, after such an information bomb, Kylie with all responsibility approached the first official publication. White bodycon dress, white mini bag and white leather coat. What could be more appealing than white?

Among celebrities of any caliber and their stylists, there has long been an unspoken rule: if you want to effectively announce your pregnancy, do it in white. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in a tight knit dress, Gigi Hadid in a Di Petsa dress, Cardi B in a customized Baba Jagne and a Jolleson turban, or Katy Perry in the Never Worn White video. It is generally accepted that white symbolizes light and purity, therefore the stars choose it for such important occasions – consciously or not.

Regardless of your position, we advise you to look for a white raincoat for fall – it will not only go well with all your gray sweaters and blue jeans, but it will also be a great alternative to the ubiquitous beige trench coats. In addition, white really looks very impressive. We just warn you that you should wear it carefully: we all know how unpredictable autumn can be in our latitudes. We have collected for you 10 of the most relevant models of the season.