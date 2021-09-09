https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20210909/kayli-dzhenner-ili-ariana-grande-zhenu-morgenshterna-ne-uznali-v-seti–259435321.html

Kylie Jenner or Ariana Grande? Morgenstern’s wife was not recognized on the web

Netizens did not immediately recognize the beloved of the outrageous rapper, but after they noted that Dilara looks stunning 09/09/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 9 Sep – Sputnik. The new photo shoot of the wife of rapper Morgenstern surprised fans – the unrecognizable Dilara was compared to Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande. At the end of August, Alisher Morgenstern married blogger Dilara Zinnatulina. Young stars played a magnificent and original wedding, which is discussed by everyone around. The musician’s young wife decided not to slow down the rumors on the Web and shared her new pictures. On her Instagram, Morgenstern’s wife posted hot photos. Dilara in a short top with a blue gradient and the same miniskirt posed near a stand with magazine covers. The girl diluted her image with accessories – a necklace, rings and earrings. Dilara deliberately chose poses that showed her beautiful figure. The blogger also boasted of skillful makeup that emphasized her natural beauty. The photo session turned out to be extremely successful and the fans did not immediately recognize the rapper’s beloved on them. Many have compared Dilara to other celebrities – Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande. “Doll from the cover”, “Thought that Kylie Jenner”, “And reminds me of Ariana Grande”, “I didn’t know, she would be rich”, “Alisher was lucky”, “Beautiful girl”, – commented on the Web. Read also:

