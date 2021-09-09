Lasitskene won the final of the “Diamond League” :: Others :: RBC Sport

The Russian woman showed the result of 2.05 m during the final stage, none of the rivals could repeat this

Photo: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON / EPA



Russian athlete Maria Lasitskene won the Diamond League. The final stage takes place these days in Zurich.

The Russian athlete performing in the high jump showed a result of 2.05 m.She managed to get the height on the second attempt, but none of her rivals – Nicola McDermott (2.01) from Australia and Ukrainian Yaroslava Maguchikh (2.03) – could not repeat its result.

At the Tokyo Olympics, which took place from July 28 to August 8, Lasitskene won the gold medal, she also managed to get ahead of Maguchih and McDermott.

For Lasickene, this is the fifth victory in the final of the Diamond League, she won the tournament in 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

The Diamond League is a prestigious annual series of commercial competitions organized by the World Athletics Federation.

In addition to Lasitskene, the silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics in pole vaulting from Russia Anzhelika Sidorova and the bronze medalist of the 2019 World Championship in high jump Ilya Ivanyuk are taking part in the final stage.