Lido expands to Solana | Blockchain24

Lido, a blockchain project that helps users generate income from digital asset allocations, has added support for Solana, going beyond existing offerings for Ethereum 2.0 and Terra.

According to Wednesday’s press release, users can now place bets on Solana and in return receive new stSOL tokens that they can use to participate in decentralized finance (DeFi) projects on the blockchain, even when their tokens are locked. StSOL holders can trade these derivative tokens or use them as collateral in DeFi, thereby creating additional profitability. Staking, which involves blocking crypto holdings to support the security and operations of the blockchain network in exchange for rewards, is perceived to be less energy intensive and potentially more scalable than the PoW system that Bitcoin relies on.

Lido is committed to ensuring that stSOL is widely recognized as collateral in the DeFi ecosystem on Solana and other blockchains.

“There is a Wormhole bridge that connects Solana to other leading blockchains such as Terra and Ethereum,” said Felix Luch, Chief Commercial Officer for Chorus One. “The plan is to use this bridge to move Lido’s assets from one chain to another.” Chorus One, a provider of betting and interoperability solutions for over 20 decentralized networks, is creating Lido’s liquid betting solution for Solana.

Lido has partnered with companies such as Curve Finance, Balancer and Terra’s Anchor Protocol over the past few months, which has solidified the DeFi world acceptance of its Ether derivatives token, stETH. Lido already controls over 80% of the Ethereum derivatives betting market and is the largest no-collateral betting protocol for Ethereum and Terra. The Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) has amassed a total of $ 6 billion in value, locked down since its launch in December, according to a press release.

DAO has commissioned two more development teams to launch liquidity stacking on Polkadot and Polygon in order to expand its position as the leading liquidity positional positioning solution.

Solana, a smart contract blockchain that aims to compete with Ethereum, has become one of the hottest cryptocurrency projects of 2021 with the $ 6 billion DeFi ecosystem. Blockchain SOL token prices have jumped 88 times this year, with a market cap of nearly $ 80 billion, which is currently ranked among the largest cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum is the largest smart contract blockchain with DeFi apps, with $ 120 billion in assets, according to DeFi Llama. Ethereum currently plans to move over the coming year to a PoS system known as Ethereum 2.0, but investors can already bet on assets in a preliminary parallel version known as the Beacon Chain.