Life is Strange: True Colors Review: Gray Kaleidoscope – Gambling Addiction

A game about emotions that does not evoke any particular emotions.

Similar in spirit

In 2015, a French studio Dontnod released her first and only hit – Life is Strange… The story of a simple teenage life interspersed with oddities towards the finale degenerated into a mediocre detective story and overwhelming mysticism – but the impression after itself still left a strong one. The game received an unnecessary prequel, but nevertheless a good one due to its vitality Before the storm from third-party developers from the studio Deck Nine… And after Dontnod screwed up with the second part of the series, Deck Nine rolled out his vision of the future of Life is Strange in the form True Colors… It turned out not as bad as one might have feared, but not as good as one might have hoped.

Empathology

Alex Chen’s life did not work out. His mother died when Alex was still a teenager, his father left the family, and she and her brother Gabe wandered around the orphanages until they were separated by fate. The other orphans did not get along with her, and Alex did not stay with her adoptive parents. She turned out to be such a difficult child because of her superpower – uncontrollable empathy. When someone near her experiences strong emotions, Alex literally cannot control himself, experiencing the same and splashing it out on others.

But here, in full of deprivation of life, Alex finally appears a ray of hope: long-lost brother Gabe is looking for her and offers to move to live with him – in the tiny mining town of Haven Springs in the Colorado mountains. He looks idyllic: everyone there knows each other by sight, and Alex herself, according to Gabe’s stories, has also been waiting for a long time. She is greeted cordially, and life is just beginning to improve when a tragedy happens (let’s not spoil which one).

It is immediately obvious that the Typhon Mining mining corporation is to blame for this – in fact, the city-forming enterprise of Haven Springs. But the company successfully refuses, and everything goes to the fact that the guilty will not be punished. Fortunately, Alex gets down to business with his superpowers.

After all, she just starts out as empathy twisted to the maximum, but after the very first demonstration of uncontrollable emotions, it instantly develops into something more practical – telepathy. Alex constantly groans and overcomes, but never again loses control of himself. And her strength allows her to read the thoughts of the interlocutors associated with strong experiences.

So Alex continues to live in Haven Springs, getting to know its inhabitants better, learning their secrets without any questions and helping them with their emotional baggage. And in parallel, he is investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, naively hoping that there will be enough evidence for justice to prevail.

The local social network is much more lively than in the first part, and perfectly fills in the gaps in events between episodes I’m passing you

Alas, although True Colors is literally devoted to digging into other people’s emotions, the game itself almost does not cause them. She does not even give reasons for negativity in her address (unlike LIS2): Alex is a rather faceless heroine, but the inhabitants of Haven Springs for the most part are even pretty. Including both potential romantic partners of the heroine: each is given enough attention, and neither seems imposed.

But at the same time, no one opens up to the proper extent, does not cling, does not sink into the soul. Almost every character remains the hero of the same story and the owner of the same characteristic habit. The game flies by rapidly: its five episodes last like Before the Storm’s three – but still often seem filler.

Alex is 21, and the teenage romance of the first Life is Strange isn’t to be found in True Colors. Instead, the game tries to charm a small town from one street to three houses, where people go to visit without asking … And further in the text

As a result, there is no sense of the importance of the decisions made, and without it, the involvement in the process also falls. The game regularly allows you to choose one of two options for answers or Alex’s actions, but there are more or less significant decisions here, one and a half pieces per episode. Because of this, True Colors is perceived more as a movie, and not as a personal adventure, where a lot is at stake.

Alex’s superpowers also don’t offer the same plot and gameplay flavor as the time rewind from the first installment. The player needs the very minimum: examine all highlighted objects and listen to all flashbacks. And then Alex herself will surprise the interlocutor with a remark that will hit him or her in the very heart. It is impossible to lose. The only thing in which the player is left to himself is the search for optional content, but there is no particular motivation to search for it either. Only the results at the end of the episode remind of the existence of additional scenes: which of the nameless NPCs did you guess to help and on which stump you decided to sit.

“Alex was busy with an important investigation and wasn’t distracted by nonsense.”

The main plot, however, moves at a snail’s pace (despite the transience of the game) and is insanely predictable. Even if you do not like to guess what will happen next, the denouement is unlikely to impress you: you have seen all this before. And the only really unexpected turn is difficult to predict solely because it is so bad. Not enough to cross out the whole game, but still it should be noted how much the finale is weaker than the previous episodes.

True Colors does not offer a bright and distinctive vision for the future of the series. She confidently ticks the checkboxes of what is supposed to be in each part of Life is Strange: youth, super powers, choices of actions, statistics of decisions, several endings. But the game does not offer anything of its own. The so-called “empathy” of the heroine manifests itself more in the setting of scenes than in the plot or gameplay, and as a result, True Colors feels like a small television series. Yes, you can see from nothing to do, but it’s not a pity to miss it. Pleased The characters are generally pretty;

facial expressions are very cute and expressive. Upset The plot is predictable and naive;

the player has nothing to do here.

How we played What: key provided by the publisher. On what: PS5. how many: 9-10 hours. Achievement of the editorial office “The right choice” Do not for a second doubt that it is in this part of LiS that a lover of the same sex is more suitable for the heroine.

About localization Subtitles and text in Russian. The translation is generally good, but emasculated: you won’t see any hint of mate here.