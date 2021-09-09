Lionel Messi, Neymar or Sergio Ramos? Who will take the standards at PSG

In football six-on-six, PSG would definitely take the Champions League. On August 17, Mauricio Pochettino mocked the reservists and brought together Kilian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi for a mini-two-sided. “Fire the person who shared the lineup. He’s too cruel, ”responded on Twitter.

It seems that Pochettino brought the stars together for a visual fight for standards. Who will take free kicks, corners and penalties is one of PSG’s main dilemmas after Messi’s transfer.

Since the 2018/19 season, Leo has delivered a wild 124 direct free kicks. The Argentine’s shots brought 14 goals. To them, Messi added 12 goals from the penalty spot from 15 attempts and 42 passes to the shot from corners. The volume is impressive: at Barcelona, ​​the legend usurped the standards.

Messi’s main competitor at PSG will be Neymar. Although the figures of the Brazilian pale in comparison with the newcomer from Catalonia. Since the 2018/2019 campaign, number 10 Parisians have scored a pitiful one goal after 37 free throws. Another star of the French capital lost to Leo in created kicks from corners (30). The only thing – Neymar more often cut through other people’s gates from the penalty spot (14 accurate, 16 attempts).

Who else can get involved in the battle for standards? Mbappé disappears: in four seasons at PSG, Kilian made only three direct shots from free throws, and on corners he opened more often than played (15 shots, 7 assists under attack). The Frenchman diluted the modest statistics with seven penalty balls, on which he spent eight attempts.

Angel Di Maria will be a real alternative for Messi and Neymar. Since the 2018/19 season, the station wagon has produced 23 direct free kicks (4 goals), 48 assists for shots from corners and 1 lucky penalty out of two.

Sergio Ramos bites for the 11-meter. Since the summer of 2018, the Spaniard has given Real Madrid 13 successful penalties out of 13 attempts. The conversion is wild, but even such a competitor, Messi and Neymar are unlikely to surrender the roles of basic performers.

Penalties (as well as standards in principle) will surely turn into Pochettino’s hidden weapon. In the 2021/22 season, Mauricio must unite two stars who are used to tinkering with the ball. The 11m can satisfy Messi’s ego as long as the positional attacks are tied to Neymar. Or vice versa.

Neymar and Lionel Messi Photo: Getty Images

In addition, penalty kicks can be a means to build a game tone. If any of the Leo-Nei pair surrenders due to injury, the 11m will regain a sense of goal upon return. At the same time, PSG will hardly lose its quality.

It is difficult to single out the base performer of the Parisians for penalties and other standards. Most likely, responsibility for the rallies will pass from Messi to Neymar and vice versa, less often to other players. But PSG bought almost a full five for the post-match series in the coveted Champions League.

All figures are from UnderStat and refer to championships.

