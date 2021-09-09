Lokomotiv told about the situation with Anton Miranchuk

Lokomotiv Moscow told about the situation with the midfielder Anton Miranchukwho misses the start of the season due to health problems.

“Lokomotiv football club midfielder Anton Miranchuk is undergoing treatment in Germany, where he underwent a complete examination of a tendon injury received in January 2021.

This injury was diagnosed by the new medical headquarters of FC Lokomotiv this summer, after which it was decided to send the player for examination to Germany to confirm the diagnosis and choose treatment tactics. Based on the results of the examination, it was jointly decided that Miranchuk will undergo a course of conservative treatment in a German clinic. At the end of the course, also in Germany, a follow-up examination will take place. After that, a decision will be made on the further recovery program.

Football club “Lokomotiv” is in constant contact with the midfielder and the clinic, promptly receiving all the necessary information ”, – wrote the press service of“ Lokomotiv ”in its telegram channel.