Malafeev called FIFA’s decision to remove Malcolm and Claudinho biased

Former Zenit goalkeeper Vyacheslav Malafeev commented on the situation with the removal of the St. Petersburg club players Malcolm and Claudinho from the upcoming matches.

– Many say that the ban on participation in the Malcolm and Claudinho matches is an image blow to Zenit and the club’s exclusive fault, but I absolutely disagree with that, for me it looks first of all biased. It’s totally unsportsmanlike on the part of football managers.…

The fight against covid is, of course, an important matter in our world and it is worth once again to thank all those who help to cope with this problem, but the fight against covid in the world of sports is more and more like farce and absurdity… I absolutely do not understand things when the Argentina national team, isolated from the rest, observing complete isolation before the match and passing tests. I absolutely do not understand things when FIFA / UEFA prohibits football players from participating in games, who still undergo daily testing and are examined almost daily and keep their health under control, ”said Malafeev.

Earlier it became known that Zenit withdrew players from the Brazilian national team. The club from St. Petersburg decided to play it safe before the Champions League match with Chelsea, because UEFA does not understand whether the delegation members who have visited the red zone (including Brazil and Colombia) will be able to come to England bypassing quarantine.

Zenit will play against Akhmat on September 11 within the 7th round of the Tinkoff RPL. On September 14, the Russian team will play the Champions League group stage round 1 match against Chelsea in London.

