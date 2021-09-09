Marat Khusnutdinov is the best SKA player at the start of the season, the best rookie of the week in the KHL when he leaves for Minnesota – September 8, 2021

Marat Khusnutdinov was named the best rookie of the first week of the KHL. 4 (1 + 3) points were enough for him not to leave competitors next to him. Right now, he is the main candidate to receive the Alexei Cherepanov prize next spring. Of course, if St. Petersburg does not artificially move its younger Matvey Michkov Avenue. And Khusnutdinov is also the leader of the youth team of Russia, which will travel to Canada in December for medals at the World Championship. Even at the last MFM, being a year younger than most partners and rivals, Marat was one of the leaders of Igor Larionov’s team.

But all these are intermediate achievements against the background of their peers. Were there not enough of them? The best newcomers of the week and month in the KHL are often determined on a leftover basis. And from Alexander Khovanov, Mikhail Vorobyov and Vladislav Kamenev, who before Khusnutdinov were the first youth centers, no stars have grown. At least for now. The last two are really dusting right now for SKA. But Khusnutdinov went further. Right now he is the best player of the St. Petersburg club. Not the best young man. Not the best Russian. He stands out both against the background of the experienced players of the first Russian national team, and in comparison with the legionnaires.

“What is your proof ?!” – you ask. Well, first of all, Khusnutdinov, along with Kirill Marchenko, is SKA’s top scorer based on the results of three games played. In each match, he scored points, and the best for him was a trip to Yaroslavl. Having met with one of the favorites of the season, the 19-year-old striker did not hesitate. First he helped to distinguish Joonas Kemppainen, and then he distinguished himself. For a player who made his debut in the KHL last season, this goal was the first in the league. Check out how quickly he prepared the throw.

The stronger the opponent, the better the skill is – a sign of a special player. But you can rightly say that three matches is not a very relevant segment to hang the crown on Khusnutdinov. However, he scored all the same four points at the Puchkov home tournament for SKA. Then the “soldier” shared the status of the top scorer with three more hockey players. But for the first time we began to perceive Marat as an important player in Valery Bragin’s team at the Champions Cup in Kazan. Then the young boy began to be actively involved both in the majority and in the minority.

Now Khusnutdinov is the leader among SKA strikers in playing in unequal compositions. Yes Yes. Burdasov and Wei get a little more time in the majority. But in terms of the time spent in the “4 by 5” format, Marat has no equal. And the main thing is that under him the club from St. Petersburg never missed in the minority! Of course, sooner or later this series will end, but the situation itself is in many ways unique: the 19-year-old newcomer plays more maturely than many of his older peers. The coaches see this and do not keep it in a deep reserve. Respect to the SKA headquarters that at least somewhere their words about trusting young people do not disagree with reality.

If we talk about the influence of the young striker on the game of the base (or no longer?) Club of the Russian national team, then you need to pay attention to this indicator. According to the statistics of the InStat company, Khusnutdinov is the leader in exiting his own zone and entering another’s. Moreover, his inputs and outputs are mainly controlled from the washer. Is it worth explaining how important this is? And if in the attacking zone this work is also done by Burdasov and Marchenko, then in terms of bringing the puck away from their goal, Bragin relies on Khusnutdinov. According to this indicator, there is no one next to him. In fact, a player who played in the MHL last season is responsible for the entire transit of SKA attacks.

Khusnutdinov put this role on his shoulders due to his speed, agility and readiness to play the game. This, of course, does not end with Marat’s strengths. He is not only a motor player, but also a very cunning player. With the balance between defense and attack, the perfect center striker is created. Moreover, this position is familiar to the best newcomer of the week. However, starting with the first games of the preseason, Marat has been on the flank. In partners he had different centers: both the Finn Kemppainen and the Swede Handemark. And only Khusnutdinov’s teammates came out on the face-offs, and not himself.

In fact, it was not Bragin who started using Khusnutdinov on the flank, but Larionov. The head coach of the youth national team of Russia at the tournament in Sochi put him in front of other St. Petersburg “army men” Fyodor Svechkov and Nikita Chibrikov. It turned out a ready-made first link under the MFM. A kind of double center is good, but only when you are Canada, and the rest of the lines have enough quality centers. But in the national teams of Russia at all levels, everything is different. One might think that the transfer of Marat to the flank was a consequence of a shoulder operation, because of which he missed six months. Playing face-offs with such damage can be problematic. But the head coach of SKA explained this decision in his own way.

“Marat is a versatile player. I played very useful today too. I hope it will continue that way. He looked good at the home tournament as well. We decided that he would play on the edge – he is light, fast, technically well equipped. They thought it would be more convenient for him on the edge, ” – said Bragin after the opening match of the regular season with Severstal, in which Khusnutdinov scored an assist.

Yuri Kuzmin, photo.khl.ru

Khusnutdinov’s retraining is a disturbing and rather mysterious process. It seems like SKA just can’t stomach all the center forwards. No sooner had the “army team” decided what to do with Morozov, when Vorobyov came. Three foreign centers have not gone anywhere. And in the last match – against “Admiral” – his teammate Svechkov moved to the flank after Khusnutdinov. Roman Rotenberg talks a lot about the merits of the Red Machine program, but we would like to hear the answer to the question of how to grow the center if the player does not play in the center.

It is clear that Khusnutdinov could not under any circumstances correct the stalemate with the central forwards at the next Olympics. Tossing a 19-year-old kid with Canadian gorillas and other NHL stars would be suicide. But in a year or two, he could occupy a niche that is absolutely freedom right now. If creative centers are being born in Russia every now and then, then bilateral central ones are a species listed in the Red Book. If Marat had played this position in the club, he would not have got out of the world championships, and later would have gone to the 2026 Olympics. But the first people of our hockey themselves are holding back the development of a promising center.

Yuri Kuzmin, photo.khl.ru

And also from Bragin’s views on Khusnutdinov’s role … Minnesota suffers. Seemingly having reached an agreement with Kirill Kaprizov, the “savages” did not resolve the issue of a center for their Russian star. Right now, the club does not have a player of this role, comparable to Kirill in talent and game thinking. But among the avenues there are Alexander Khovanov, Austrian Marco Rossi and, in fact, Khustundinov. The first two will try to take the NHL by storm and pass the casting to a link to Kaprizov as early as next season, but judging by the start of the KHL season, it is Khustundinov who should be quoted in this trinity above the rest. However, his contract with SKA ends only in 2023, and the prospects as a center are now rather vague.

It cannot be ruled out that SKA will allow Khusnutdinov to get used to the level of the KHL and return to the center. This is a common practice, but at the same time there are enough cases when the temporary transfer of the young center to the flank turned out to be final and irrevocable. Take, for example, Konstantin Okulov or Mikhail Grigorenko, who played in the center at the children’s and youth levels. We did not see the center forward in Evgeny Kuznetsov either. Exactly until the moment when he moved from Chelyabinsk to Washington. If in “Traktor” they entrusted a responsible role to more experienced players, then in the capital of the USA they understood the potential of Kuzi and were not afraid to spend time on his training. It seems that in a couple of years Khusnutdinov will also have to go through the reverse adaptation to the role of a center-forward, when he rushes from St. Petersburg to Minnesota.

