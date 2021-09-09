Mazepin answered the question about the conflict with Schumacher with the phrase “This is not Dom-2” :: Formula 1 :: RBC Sport

The Russian pilot does not consider it necessary to establish relations with a teammate. He noted that he works for Haas and will follow the directions of the management.

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Russian pilot of the Haas Formula 1 team Nikita Mazepin does not consider it necessary to establish relations with teammate German racer Mick Schumacher. He stated this during a press conference.

“The question that I need to improve relations with Mick brings a smile on my face,” Mazepin said. – This is “Formula-1”, not “Dom-2”. I work for the team and will follow the instructions of the team leadership. And I have a lot of friends outside the races. “

He also noted that he does not see any problems in the current situation. “I see the situation simply and directly. If a teammate behaves incorrectly towards me, then he should not expect any concessions to him, ”Mazepin said.

Mazepin responded to criticism from Ralf Schumacher



During the qualification for the Dutch Grand Prix, Schumacher went to overtake the Russian pilot, but Mazepin tried to block him. After the completion of the race, Schumacher said that the Russian had created an emergency.

Mazepin, in turn, accused his teammate of breaking an internal Haas rule. According to the Russian, Schumacher should not have overtaken him and did it on purpose to ruin Mazepin’s attempt.

Schumacher himself later said that he received permission from the team to overtake.