Mazepin: From my side, everything was right

Nikita Mazepin, answering questions from Russian journalists, among whom was a representative of F1News.ru, commented on the conflict with his partner and said that he did everything right in Zandvoort, and the team management agrees with him…

Q: Since last weekend, the racing world has been discussing another aggravation of relations between you and Mick Schumacher. From your point of view, the acute situations that arose first in qualifying and then in the race are just isolated episodes, or do you see some regularity in what is happening, which, unfortunately, suggests that the situation in the team is becoming more and more complicated?

Nikita Mazepin: I see this situation quite simply and straightforwardly. In my understanding, when someone does not behave quite correctly in relation to a partner, he, accordingly, should not expect a correct and compliant reaction to him.

The incident on Saturday has already been discussed by everyone, and everyone understands and knows everything. On Sunday, I behaved confidently, but completely followed the rules. Everything was right on my part. My partner on Saturday said: “I don’t see any problems.” I also don’t see any problems in what happened on Sunday. And we are moving on – I have no questions about this.

Question: Do you think you need to somehow try to improve relations with Mick?

Nikita Mazepin: The question makes me smile, because this is still a Formula 1 race, not Dom-2. I’m not here to build relationships, and I’m not here for friendship. I have enough friends off the track. I work for a team, so I will follow the directions of Gunther Steiner and the Haas F1 manual. This is the most important thing for me.

Q: Gunter Steiner was going to once again discuss the situation with you – have there been any new instructions about what the riders are allowed, what is not?

Nikita Mazepin: It is not customary for us to speak for someone, and it would be wrong to tell what the team leader thinks about it. I can only say that we recently had a meeting devoted to these issues, and as far as I understand, the management agrees with me: if someone enters the highway fence because they do not want to dump gas when the situation is hopeless, this should be discussed with him.

Q: The other day you intrigued the fans when you got the hashtag # NM99 on Instagram – what does that mean? Are you going to change the number? Or is it something to do with Antonio Giovinazzi?

Nikita Mazepin: In fact, this is not related to any of the listed reasons. For most of my career in the youth series, I played # 99, I was also born in 1999, and this hashtag meant that we had a collaboration with Ōura Ring, a manufacturer of sports trackers that allow you to monitor your health.

And I had the maximum fitness test score they provided: I scored 99 points out of 99 possible.

Q: In Monza, you have to go back to the start of the qualifying sprint. This will complicate your task to some extent, or after the first experiment at Silverstone, do you already know what to expect from such a weekend format?

Nikita Mazepin: Of course, I already know what to expect. I have said more than once that I really like this weekend format, because it makes every day interesting for both the fans and the riders. There is something to fight for on Friday and Saturday and Sunday.

Before that, when I was a big fan of racing, but had not yet competed in Formula 1, I did not quite understand what the point was to watch training on Friday, because everyone works with different levels of engine power, etc. And here every day everyone gives all the best.

Q: Given that Monza is an unusual track, where aerodynamics work is not so important, is there a chance for the Haas team for an unusual result?

Nikita Mazepin: I think that the balance of power will not change much until the end of the season, regardless of the characteristics of a particular track, because our car remains the same, and our rivals are improving their technique. If there are no retirements and unforeseen situations, I think it will be more difficult for us to deal with them.

Question: What expectations do you have with the race in Sochi and are you worried before the home Grand Prix?

Nikita Mazepin: The excitement is only positive, it gives additional motivation, makes you work harder in preparation for the race – to compete on this track with its rather long and very difficult lap, you need to be in good physical shape. In terms of information, it is also necessary to prepare, because the work behind the wheel of the Haas F1 is very different from what I had to do in previous years.

Therefore, I really look forward to the race in Sochi and hope that despite the situation with the coronavirus, there will be many fans. Last weekend in the Netherlands, we were shown how to create an atmosphere in the stands, and I really hope that the atmosphere created by our fans will not be worse. And I will try to do my job on the track.