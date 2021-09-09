Mazepin: The team decided that I did not break the rules

On the eve of the Italian Grand Prix, Nikita Mazepin said that Haas discussed the situation on the first lap of the race in Zandvoort, when Mick Schumacher tried to overtake him, but broke the front wing. The Russian driver did not go into details, but made it clear that Haas was unhappy with the actions of his partner.

Nikita Mazepin: “It’s nice to know that I’m not angry with anyone in the Haas leadership. I respect the privacy of our discussions. The conversation took place behind closed doors and I don’t think all the participants would be comfortable if I told the details, so it’s better to leave it as it is.

The rules of wrestling on the track have not changed. We considered that I did not violate any rules and did nothing that would be contrary to the FIA ​​sports regulations. Perhaps sometimes you need to take your foot off the gas pedal if you see a bollard in front of you, instead of damaging the car with it.

We are all racers. I have great respect for the rules that say: if in a wheel-to-wheel fight, a significant part of the opponent’s car is behind, then you should not leave space for the entire width of the car and can move from left to right, since you are still ahead and can safely take your position.

This has been the case for many years. I respect these rules and I intend to continue to adhere to them. “

Nikita commented on the words of Ralf Schumacher, who, after the race in Zandvoort, said that Mazepin had no place in Formula 1: “Everyone has their own opinion, and I respect other people’s opinions. He seems to be clearly protective of a member of his family.

What can I say? If his family needs protection in Formula 1, then I am more than happy to hear such statements. “