Media: Brad Pitt wants to call Angelina Jolie’s former colleague as witness in child custody case

The press has been talking about tensions between 56-year-old Brad Pitt and 45-year-old Angelina Jolie for many days. Yesterday, the media discussed that Angie forbade her ex-spouse to see their six children for some time after his return from a romantic trip with his new lover Nicole Potouralski. Today, the talk again turned to the case of custody of the heirs of Jolie and Pitt – this issue the former spouses have not been able to resolve for more than four years.

It turned out that at the upcoming court session, Brad Pitt wants to bring Angelina Jolie’s former colleague Gillian Armenante, who in different years starred with her in the films “Girl, Interrupted” and “Her Heart,” to testify. In the list of witnesses in this case, Brad also entered the names of several psychologists and psychotherapists.

In addition, Pitt plans to ask his lawyers to cross-examine his ex-wife. The trial in this case will take place from 5 to 23 October.

Brad wants to achieve equal physical and legal custody of children with his ex-wife, but Angelina is not ready for these conditions. She will only negotiate an agreement if the primary habitat for their children is not Los Angeles. Now the youngest children of Jolie and Pitt study there, which the actress never liked, – said the insider in an interview with Us Weekly.

At the same time, the anonymous author clarified that Angelina Jolie acts exclusively out of good intentions and wishes only the best for her children.

Recall that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce back in September 2016 and since then have not been able to peacefully resolve the issue of custody of their six children. In 2019, the spouses officially acquired the status of bachelors, but to this day they continue to sort things out in court.

