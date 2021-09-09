Medvedeva appreciated the refusal of Kostornaya and Trusova to train with Plushenko and gave the girls advice

Medvedeva, having learned about the transition of figure skaters Kostornaya and Trusova from Evgeni Plushenko to Eteri Tutberidze, said how they should behave.

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva reacted to the transition of her colleagues on the ice to mentor Eteri Tutberidze.

Two-time world figure skating champion Evgenia Medvedeva was neutral about the decision of Russian figure skating stars Alexandra Trusova and Alena Kostornaya to change their coach.

The girls returned to their former mentor Eteri Tutberidze, although last season the pupils trained under the strict guidance of an equally brilliant coach – two-time Olympic champion Evgeni Plushenko.

Figure skater Medvedeva wished her ice colleagues good luck in development and gave important advice – not to react to the pool of haters who will surely overwhelm young young athletes with a flurry of hate.

“I respect what athletes decide for themselves. This is their business. Unfortunately, there are many spiteful critics among figure skating fans who want to spoil the psychological state of this or that skater. I want to wish the girls to ignore such haters, “Sport Express quotes Medvedev.

Note that the pupils of Plushenko at the recent Junior Grand Prix took the leading places, overtaking the figure skaters Eteri Tutberidze. Plushenko presented his “children” with a vacation in Budapest as a reward.

Recall that both Russian women – Trusova and Kostornaya – were included in the updated rating of the top 10 best figure skaters on the planet.