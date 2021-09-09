Microsoft shares how it made Windows 11 faster and more responsive than Windows 10

Microsoft VP Steve Dispensa explained what changes to the new Windows 11 operating system have made it faster and more responsive than Windows 10. The company has not only worked on the visual design of the new OS, but also implemented many internal system improvements that are designed to improve system performance, as highlighted in a new video posted on the Microsoft Mechanics YouTube channel.

The new Windows 11 received an updated resource management system. It has new priority levels assigned to active applications running in the foreground. They will get more CPU and other system resources than those running in the background.

In practice, the Windows 11 hot window optimizations are applied to the system shell itself, as well as to open Microsoft Edge tabs, thanks to the Sleep Tabs feature. The new OS can “suspend” the work of inactive tabs, reducing the amount of resources they use and thereby increasing the performance of the active tab. Dispena notes that this increases memory savings by an average of 32% and CPU savings by 37%. Applying these optimizations to the OS and applications will also extend the battery life of the device.

The new Windows 11 should come out of hibernation faster than Windows 10. For this, Microsoft developers have applied several solutions at once. First, Microsoft has worked to optimize the calls to hardware components that need to be powered to improve overall memory management.

At the software level, the resource constraints for key processing threads have been reduced to conserve power for the threads that really need it. As a result, most Windows 11 users will experience a “near instant” resume from sleep mode. Internal optimizations make Windows Hello up to 30% faster.

The company also implemented new compression methods to reduce the total operating system usage time of the drive. These technologies have also been applied to the update features of Windows 11. Microsoft has implemented a new update mechanism that downloads only the files it needs from Microsoft’s servers. Thanks to this, the volume of Windows updates was reduced by up to 40%.