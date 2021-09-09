NFT Vera DeFi Platform to Host IDO at Polkastarter | Blockchain24

According to official channels, decentralized finance platform and NFT Vera DeFi is partnering with Polkastarter in connection with the launch of the flagship IDO on September 21st. The white list opens today.

“Vera DeFi is pleased to announce its VERA IDO as well as the whitelisting of the Gleam campaign. The Initial Decentralized Offering (IDO) of the VERA token will take place on Polkastarter on Tuesday, September 21 at 6:00 AM PT (13:00 UTC). We are thrilled to be able to give our supporters the opportunity to invest in the powerful Vera platform for NFT through our IDO, ”the post said.

Details of the IDO token VERA

IDO Date: Tuesday 21 September 2021

Ticker: VERA

Total: 2,000,000,000

VERA token price: $ 0.05

The distribution of rights and the maximum number of users will be announced later.

The IDO launch comes a month after Vera completed a $ 3 million round of funding from key sponsors such as Animoca Brands and Genesis Block Ventures.

Important!

Several rounds of pre-sale for VERA have already ended. There is a two-year lockdown period for the strategic round, after which buyers will receive 15%, and then ¼ of the remaining 85% will be issued every 3 months up to the 36th month. For Private Round and Strategic Round 2, there is a 1-year lockdown period after which buyers will receive 20% and then 20% every 3 months for up to 24 months.

Why is the VERA token needed?

VERA is the proprietary Vera platform token that provides financial services in NFT applications such as financing, leasing, financing and asset verification, without having to work with any centralized intermediary or intermediary.

“As we prepare for the upcoming IDO with Polkastarter, our team is very proud to have received such support and interest from our community early on. We are also extremely grateful for the guidance and support from global thought leaders in the emerging NFT DeFi space. Thanks to their complete trust in our team, we are more determined than ever and confident in achieving the mission and vision of our project and ensuring the long-term success of our project and token, ”said Denis Lam, CEO of Vera Labs, a platform developer.

Whitelisting the Gleam Campaign

In connection with the launch of IDO, we are also recruiting into the Gleam White List! The Vera whitelisting form is opening now and will run until September 16 at 11:59 pm PST. To participate, you need to complete a number of tasks:

Indicate the address and type of your wallet (whether it is ERC-20 or BEP-20).

Provide your email address (Developers with winners by email)

Keep at least 250 POLS in your wallet for at least 7 days before the close of the lottery white list (September 16) and until the IDO date (September 21).

Join Vera Telegram: https://t.me/veranetwork

Join Vera Discord: https://vera.financial/discord

Follow Vera on Twitter: https://twitter.com/veradefi

Like and retweet the attached contest tweet

What is Vera?

Vera DeFi (VERA) is an open financial platform for non-fungible token assets (NFT) that offers centralized financing, leasing, lending and other essential financial services for any NFT marketplace, game or application. The Vera platform is open source and supports NFTs built on any blockchain such as Ethereum, Polkadot, Solana, Polygon, or Binance Smart Chain. Using Vera, applications such as NFT marketplaces, games, or the metaverse can generate new revenue streams, reimagine user experiences, and empower their communities.

“Vera was founded in 2021 and is backed by well-known investors in the decentralized fintech space, such as Animoca Brands (a leader in blockchain gaming and NFT; a key investor in Axie Infinity, Open Sea, Dapper Labs, CryptoKitties and many others) and the Web3 Foundation … The platform’s mission is simple: to create open, secure and powerful NFT financial products that will be equally accessible to everyone and everywhere, ”the message says.

What is Polkastarter?

Polkastarter (POLS) is a completely decentralized protocol for launching new ideas. The curation process and industry-wide access allows her to propose “the best new blockchain and digital asset projects”.

“With Polkastarter, decentralized projects can raise awareness, build a loyal community, and gain long-term support. Platform users will be able to participate in a secure and interoperable environment and use assets both within the current ERC20 standard and beyond, ”the platform says.

Risk warning

The article is published for informational purposes only and does not contain investment advice or an appeal to use the named platforms, participate in the mentioned promotions or invest in the mentioned assets. We remind you that investing in cryptocurrency is associated with the risk of losing funds. Always do your own research and don’t invest more than you are willing to lose.