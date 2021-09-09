Nice punished with 2 points deduction, the match with Marseille will be replayed

The Disciplinary Commission of the PFL of France made decisions on the match of the 3rd round of Ligue 1 between Nice and Marseille. The game was interrupted in the 75th minute due to riots with the score 1: 0 in favor of the guests.

After reviewing the investigation report in the presence of the two clubs, the commission made the following decisions:

– The match “Nice” – “Marseille” is to be replay;

– Nice will play three games without fans, including the game against Marseille;

– 2 points were removed from Nice, including one conditionally;

– Marseille fitness coach Pablo Fernandez has been disqualified until June 30, 2022;

– Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez suspended for 2 matches;

– Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet dqualified for one match.

Recall that in the 75th minute of the Nice – Marseille match, Gsotey midfielder Dimitri Payet threw one of the bottles in the direction of Nice fans, which they began to throw at him before giving a corner. Such actions on the part of the football player infuriated fans who tried to break into the field and deal with Payet. Stewards and Nice players had to intervene in the matter, trying to stop their fans. As a result, several people nevertheless ran out onto the field, after which the teams went to the locker rooms.

Almost an hour later, Nice’s players returned to the field, and Marseille refused to do so, so the referee blew the whistle to resume the meeting, and then immediately to end it with a score of 1: 0 in favor of the eagles.