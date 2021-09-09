NZXT Launches Capsule Microphone for USB-C Streamers

NZXT has introduced a directional cardioid microphone called the Capsule. The novelty is intended for gamers, as well as streamers who have high demands on the quality of the transmitted sound. The device connects to a computer via a USB-C cable and does not require the use of special software for operation.

The microphone is equipped with a compact removable clip-on stand. According to the manufacturer, the new product provides first-class sound quality and reduces ambient noise to a minimum, transmitting only the user’s voice.

The dimensions of the microphone together with the stand are 115 × 131.3 × 252.8 mm, and the total weight is 883 grams. Microphone sensitivity ranges from 20 Hz to 20 kHz. The impedance is 16 ohms. The manufacturer gives a two-year warranty for the novelty. The microphone is available in black and white and all black.

Separately, the company also introduced a dedicated Boom Arm microphone stand that attaches to the edge of a desk up to 5cm thick and doesn’t take up much space. The dimensions of the stand are 108.1 x 9.65 x 5.75 cm. Materials – aluminum and plastic.

The manufacturer estimated the Capsule microphone at $ 130, the Boom Arm stand at $ 100. Both new items are available on the NZXT website.