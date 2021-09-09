Officially! “I wanted to legally bind him to me forever.”

Inquisitive paparazzi filmed Jennifer Lawrence with a rounded belly in a flowered jumpsuit on the streets of New York. “She is pregnant”– said People magazine. Well, obviously! Now let’s figure out from whom the 31-year-old actress is expecting her first child.

The future father turned out to be a 37-year-old Cooke Maroney – Director of an art gallery in New York (New York City’s Gladstone Gallery). The man keeps away from the press, does not let everyone into his private Instagram with 2 thousand subscribers.

In June 2018, the Hunger Games star was spotted in the company of a mysterious man who turned out to be Maruni. The couple soon got married during a lavish October 2019 weekend in Rhode Island, although they hid their relationship until the engagement.

In NAKED With Catt Sandler, Lawrence stated: “I met Cook and wanted to marry him. We wanted to get married. We wanted to devote ourselves completely to the cause. He is my best friend, so I want to legally tie him to me forever. You find your loved one on the planet, and it seems to you that you will never be able to part with him. “

The wedding took place at the Belcourt estate in Newport, Rhode Island. Among the invited guests were very high-profile names: Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Olsen, Adele, Chris Jenner, Sienna Miller, Cameron Diaz other.

Previously Jennifer hinted at her pregnancy in an interview with Glamor: “I think I will have children, and then my whole life will seem complete.”

Well, soon there will be one more star heir in Hollywood!