Popular Robot War Series Returns To PlayStation: MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Coming To PS5 And PS4

Publisher Sold out and developers from the studio Piranha Games announced combat robot simulator release MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. It is scheduled for September 23 this year.

The original version started in December 2019 the game in the store Epic Games Store on PC, and on May 27 this year, the project made it to consoles Xbox Series and Xbox One and digital PC sites Steam and GOG… On Sony consoles, the novelty will be presented along with the downloadable add-on Heroes of the Inner Sphere.

Thus, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will be the first MechWarrior game on PlayStation consoles since the release of MechWarrior 2 for the original PlayStation back in 1997. …

PS5 version of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will boast support for adaptive triggers and tactile feedback wireless controller DualSense…

In addition, the new versions will allow four players to team up against surrounding enemies, as well as play in co-op with players on PC and consoles. Xbox.

Announcing trailer for PS4 and PS5 versions of the game :

