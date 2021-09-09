pregnant Anastasia Kostenko starred in a negligee

Then the chosen one of Olga Buzova’s ex-husband put on a bodysuit decorated with shining stones and threw on a lush pink cape. Oksana Samoilova used a similar image in one of her photo shoots.

Kostenko tried on a fancy dress made of translucent organza. Outwardly, the dress resembled giant soap bubbles, and the blue lighting and projections of Van Gogh’s paintings in the background gave the image of Anastasia a mystery.

In conclusion, the TV presenter tried on a black mini dress with a train and long sleeves. Even by the end of the shoot, the model did not feel tired. “Today everything went exactly as I intended. How glad I am that I crawled out to the shooting. I have never regretted it, ”Kostenko admitted.

Fans showered Anastasia with compliments. Many have compared her to a Hollywood actress. “The most beautiful figure! Pregnancy suits you very much, all the images are stunning ”,“ Very cool and feminine ”,“ Tell me, have you gained at least a kilogram during pregnancy? So thin ”,“ Just a princess ”,“ Like Angelina Jolie, ”the followers wrote.