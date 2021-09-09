Published system requirements for the shooter Deathloop / News / Overclockers.ua

Next Tuesday, September 14, the action-packed Deathloop, created by Bethesda and Arkane Studios, will be released. The project was originally supposed to be released in May, but the developers took a little more time to polish the game. In anticipation of the release of Deathloop, the system requirements for the PC version of the shooter have appeared on the official Bethesda website. We add that it will also be released on the PlayStation 5 as a temporary console exclusive.

To run Deathloop with minimum graphics quality settings, you need a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB video card, as well as a Core i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor. Their owners can count on 30 fps in Full HD resolution. For high settings and 60 fps, you need a GeForce RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5700 video card, but those who want to enjoy 4K gameplay should get a GeForce RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6800 XT.

Minimum system requirements for Full HD and 30 fps:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909 or newer;

processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600;

RAM: 12 GB;

video card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB;

disk space: 30 GB (hard disk).

Recommended system requirements for Full HD and 60fps:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit version 1909 or newer;

processor: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X;

RAM: 16 GB;

video card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700;

Disk space: 30 GB (SSD).

Requirements for Ultra 4K @ 60fps: