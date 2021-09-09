Putin announced the coordination of all 28 union programs of Russia and Belarus – Politics

MOSCOW, September 9. / TASS /. Russia and Belarus have agreed on all 28 union programs of the two states, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday following talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in the Kremlin.

“We are talking about 28 so-called union programs, which are aimed at unifying the legislation of Russia and Belarus in various areas of the economy, at leveling the operating conditions of economic entities of the two countries, building common financial and energy markets, transport space, forming and implementing a common industrial and agricultural policy. And today I would like to note with satisfaction that all 28 programs have been coordinated, “Putin said.

According to him, the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, at which it is planned to approve the union programs, will take place until the end of 2021.

“Tomorrow we mean to approve them at a meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State in Minsk, after which they will be submitted for approval by the Supreme State Council of the Union State, whose meeting is planned to be held before the end of this year,” the Russian leader said.

He explained that he agreed with Lukashenka “to look at the charts and determine more or less [подходящую] date “.

Shared payment space

Putin said that Russia and Belarus are planning to integrate national payment systems and create a single space within the Union State.

Putin noted that some of the developed union programs are aimed at harmonizing the tax and customs legislation of the two countries. “The general guidelines for the formation of a single monetary policy in the future have been determined. The implementation of currency regulation, the integration of national payment systems and the creation of a common payment space within the Union State,” said the Russian leader.

In addition, it is envisaged to sign an agreement on general principles for the collection of indirect taxes, and to introduce an integrated system for administering such taxes within the Union State. The goal of this work is to achieve “that the structure of the price of the goods is visible,” Putin explained.

“All this will help ensure fair competition and increase business activity in the financial market, as well as effectively respond to the risks of money laundering and financing of criminal activities, including terrorism,” the Russian president summed up.