Rainbow Six Siege will stop punishing for defeating cheaters | Rainbow six siege

Ubisoft has changed the MMR rollback rules in the competitive shooter Rainbow Six Siege. Players will no longer have their rating points deducted if they defeat a cheater’s team. The developers announced this on Twitter.

The MMR rollback system was introduced in early 2019. It is designed to punish gamers who play with cheaters in order to increase their rating. If a fraudster is identified, all users who have participated in rated games with him are automatically deprived of the earned MMR for these matches at the end of the season.

At the same time, initially the rollback influenced not only the intentional or accidental teammates of the cheater, but also the team of opponents. Thus, if conscientious users managed to defeat the fraudster, they still lost their points. Now they will be allowed to keep their MMR.

The developers also relaxed the MMR restrictions for squads from 700 to 1,000 again. In addition, MMR rollback will now only affect recent matches.

Earlier it was reported that from September 9-13, Rainbow Six Siege will host a free weekend. During the promotion, everyone will be able to try out the shooter without having to buy it. Information about this appeared on the official website.