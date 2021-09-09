Razer has released a gaming mouse Basilisk V3 / News / Overclockers.ua

Razer has announced the launch of the new Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse. The pointing device features 10 + 1 programmable buttons, an intelligent scroll wheel and bright Razer Chroma RGB multi-zone lighting.

At the heart of the Razer Basilisk V3 is the Focus + optical sensor with a maximum resolution of up to 26,000 DPI and 99.6% accuracy. Recognition speed is 650 inches per second (IPS) with 50G acceleration. Razer Gen2 Optical Switches are rated for 70 million clicks.

The Razer HyperScroll wheel can be separately noted. It can work in three modes: Tactile Scrolling, Smart-Reel, Free-Spin Scrolling. Switching between modes is carried out by a separate button on the mouse body or in the proprietary Razer Synapse software.

Tactile Scrolling is designed to accurately select a finite number of items, such as weapons or skills. Free-Spin Scrolling provides smooth, high-speed scrolling, while Smart-Reel automatically switches between the above modes based on wheel speed.

The dimensions of the manipulator are 129 mm x 62 mm x 43 mm, and the weight is 101 g, excluding the 1.8 meter cable. The Razer Basilisk V3 is available for $ 70 / € 80 MSRP.

A source:

Razer