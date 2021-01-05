Renee Zellweger, Jennifer Aniston and other unexpected novels by Bradley Cooper

The enviable Hollywood bachelor is 46 today.

Although in recent years we have known Bradley Cooper exclusively as an exemplary family man and a caring father for Leia’s daughter from a relationship with Irina Shayk, the Hollywood actor has always been extremely greedy for female attention. His bachelor portfolio is motley from the most coveted Hollywood beauties – from Jennifer Aniston to Renee Zellweger. Congratulating Bradley on his birthday, InStyle decided to recall the main novels of his life.













Jennifer Esposito

Bradley and Jennifer met in 2006 and almost immediately decided to go down the aisle. In 2007, the actors got married, but their marriage was destined to last only five months.

Renee Zellweger

The actors met before Cooper’s marriage to Esposito, but for several years they were bound exclusively by friendship. In 2009, it became known about the romance of Bradley and Rene: they were together for two years, after which they suddenly broke up. The main version of what happened: Zellweger wanted children, and Cooper just got a taste of fame after filming “The Hangover in Vegas” and was not going to stop.

Jennifer Aniston

Cooper and Aniston met on the set of Promising Is Not Marrying, and although their characters never met on screen, they were inseparable on the red carpet. The point in their romance was once again set by Bradley’s career: the actor did not want to get lost in the shadow of his friend and become “Mr. Jennifer Aniston.”

Zoe Saldana

The actors met on the set of the film “Words” and instantly became interested in each other. Their romance turned out to be fleeting and ended exactly in time for the premiere, which is why rumors leaked to the media that the relationship between Zoe and Bradley was nothing more than a thoughtful PR move.

Sookie Waterhouse

Now, few people remember this, but before her promising romance with Robert Pattinson, Sookie Waterhouse was in an equally serious relationship with Bradley Cooper. Despite the 17-year age difference, celebrities lived in perfect harmony for about two years. The reason for the separation was the most commonplace – the mismatch of work schedules.

Irina Shayk

The actor’s relationship with the Russian model seemed like a fairy tale: the happy couple regularly got into the lenses of the paparazzi, shone together on the red carpet and materialized their love in their daughter Leia. But in 2019, the four-year idyll fell apart. There were so many rumors about the possible reasons for the breakup of Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper that now the former lovers seem to have vowed to keep their personal lives in the shadows.