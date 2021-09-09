Respawned from Hell: Dead by Daylight’s asymmetric horror features a new Pinhead killer

Behavior Interactive continues to diligently milk its successful find – asymmetric horror action Dead by daylight… For those who are not in the know, an explanation: this is such a fun multiplayer toy in which a squad of survivors is trying to escape from a certain killer, often inspired by famous horror films and games, or simply created based on common archetypes. At the same time, one player just controls this very killer, and his task is diametrically opposite – to kill all the unlucky people.

The game has already featured such personalities as Michael Myers from Halloween, Freddy Krueger, Ghost Face (Scream), Pyramid Head from Silent Hill and Demogorgon from Stranger Things – and this is not the whole list. Now the company of these undoubtedly outstanding maniacs will be none other than Pinhead, the famous cenobite from the HellRaiser franchise. This is the same gloomy guy in a black leather outfit, whose head is neatly studded with nails.

Of course, to play for this character, you need to buy an add-on for a purely symbolic fee. A special joy for those who like to collect skins – in the in-game store you can get the skin of the Nutcracker, another cenobite. Of course, it will only be available in the Legendary Pack. And an atmospheric trailer for those who doubt the advisability of buying.