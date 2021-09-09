Ronaldo wanted to be in Man City, but the club did not have time to sell anyone. The forward agreed to return to Manchester United because he really wanted to leave Juve – Football

It became known why the transition of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester City failed.

According to BBC journalist Guillem Balage, the agent of the Portuguese Jorge Mendes and the footballer himself were negotiating with the “townspeople” and preferred moving to the “City” other options.

Juventus were happy to let Ronaldo go to City, as they had been looking for a buyer for the forward for two seasons, even though club representatives denied this in the press. This issue has been discussed for a long time by the sporting directors of European clubs.

Man City head coach Pep Guardiola was confident that Ronaldo would score over 40 goals in a season with his team, given the many chances City creates.

However, for the sake of transferring Ronaldo “City” it was necessary to sell one of the attacking players. Barcelona tried to negotiate with City on the transfer of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus or Bernardo Silva, but negotiations quickly ended.

Mendes and Ronaldo wanted to move to Man City, but started working on a backup plan, as the townspeople could not sell anyone. United did not think about the possible signing of Cristiano, but after learning that he was available, they decided that the Portuguese should return to the club.

Manchester United offered Ronaldo a higher salary than Man City (but still less than Cristiano had at Juventus) and agreed to pay the € 15 + 8m that Juventus was asking for.

Cristiano was not sure if returning to Old Trafford was a good option, but agreed, as he really wanted to leave Juve. When it became clear that City had no time to sell anyone, Mendes informed the city’s management that the forward would accept United’s offer.