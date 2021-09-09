RPL refused “Match TV” – the league will hold a tender for TV rights

The Russian Premier League, following a board meeting, announced a tender for the sale of television rights. The participants of the working group considered the proposal of Match TV, which is the main broadcaster of the league matches and had the right to apply for the first. The proposal did not suit the RPL. By an absolute majority, the board members rejected the “Match” proposal and decided to hold the competition by October 11th.
At the same time, the league’s refusal to attend the “Match” does not mean a complete withdrawal from public television. Earlier, the head of the RPL Sergei Pryadkin said that if one of the Internet companies takes possession of the rights, it will cooperate with federal TV. On September 2, journalist Vasily Konov said that Okko already has a preliminary agreement with Channel One to broadcast some of the matches.
As “Championship” clarifies, the tender will most likely involve the division of the package, that is, several broadcasters will be able to broadcast all or some of the tournament games at the same time.
Earlier, the Eurostavka portal claimed that Okko offered the league 24 billion rubles for a four-year agreement. However, Pryadkin denied this message, although he added that the RPL had held preliminary consultations with all interested parties. According to RB Sport, the new offer of Match is more modest – 4 billion rubles per season. In addition to Okko and “Match”, Start and Yandex are claiming the RPL TV rights. In the current season, the RPL receives 1.7 billion per year for TV rights under a contract with Match.